Phuket’s Governor demands everyone must wear face-masks at all times | Samui Times

Phuket’s Governor, Phakkhaphong Thawiphat, has issued an order that all residents and travellers in the province must wear sanitary or cloth face masks when in public. Starting yesterday, the order is now in effect. Anyone that violates this order will face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

“The Phuket Committee for Communicable Disease has agreed to enforce the order as the Covid-19 situation in the province is escalating, with the number of infected people rising,”

“Under this order, every person must wear a sanitary or cloth face mask when leaving their residences, and they must not do anything that could jeopardise public safety or spread the disease.”Those who disobey the order will be in violation of Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act BE 2558, which is punishable by a maximum fine is up to 20,000 Thai baht.”

SOURCE: The Nation