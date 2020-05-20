Covid-19 News
Plight Of Homeless Highlighted After Man’s Death
Only a few days after visiting a community pantry, a homeless man has died of pneumonia. The man only left the pantry, in U Thong District, Suphan Buri province, with a single carton of milk.
Dr Somphit Champa-ngeon, director of Uthong Hospital, said on Tuesday that the unnamed man was suffering with a high fever when officials brought him to the hospital on May 14. He tested negative for Covid-19 but succumbed to pneumonia at 11.40am on May 17.
“The hospital has reported the circumstances of his death to U Thong Police Station,” she said. “The hospital will keep the man’s body for 15 days and cooperate with Social Development and Human Security and Homeless Centre in Suphan Buri in seeking his relatives.”
Meanwhile, Busaya Monklum, of the local Social Development and Human Security office, said she will ask Suphanburi Governor Nimit Wanchaithanawong to find a solution to the plight of the homeless during the pandemic.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
5 Million People Have Registered On Covid-19 Tracking Website
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Online Thai English Teacher Criticised For “Bad” English
Samut Prakan Security Guard Stabbed To Death
China Offers Cash To Wildlife Trade At Center Of Covid-19 Outbreak
Additional Asymptomatic Covid-19 Case Reported Today (May 20)
Thailand Stockpiling Covid-19 Anti-Viral Drug To Prepare For Second Wave
Plight Of Homeless Highlighted After Man’s Death
2 New Cases, Schools Opening July 1- Covid-19 Update (May 20)
Vietnamese Return Home From Thailand And India
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
Chaweng Beach – The Ultimate Guide
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
List Of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Tomorrow
4 Countries Have Been Removed From Thailand Covid-19 ‘High Risk’ List
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login