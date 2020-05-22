PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June | Samui Times

Thailand’sCOVID-19 Situation Administration Center (CCSA) has endorsed the National Security Council proposal for extending the Emergency Decree till the end of June.

At the daily news briefing the CCSA’s spokeswoman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the CCSA meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, agreed to extend the emergency decree on the ground of public health security, citing the need for special legislation in order to ensure that all agencies concerned operate unifiably and quickly, in the collective fight against the deadly virus.

He explained that the Communicable Disease Control Act does not suffice to cover all necessary prevention aspects, although it allows officers to take steps to curb the spread of infectious diseases.

Dr Taweesin also pointed out that, as Thailand enters the third and fourth stages of easing the lock-down restrictions, it is important to maintain a balance between caution and relieving restrictions in the case of activities that are seen as having a higher risk of disease transmission.

Dr. Taweesin explained that the third reason cited by the CCSA for the extension is that Thailand is still at risk because of the spread in many other countries and that a viable vaccine is still at least one year away.

“We are not out of danger yet. We are in the second phase of lockdown relaxation. If we do not have the emergency decree, what will happen?” he asked, as he insisted that the special law is just one of the tools invoked to curb the spread of the virus.

He indicated, however, that the next meeting of CCSA would address the curfew from 11 p.m.-4 p.m, which could offer greater freedom of movement for working people.

According to the CCSA, Thailand has reported 3,037 diseases, with 2,910 recoveries, 56 deaths, and 71 in hospitals.

However, Dr. Taweesin said that two suspected cases are awaiting test results. They are Egyptian and Indian repatriates now under state quarantine.

Between May 8 and May 21, 15 state quarantine infections occurred after returning from abroad.

SOURCE:Thai PBS World