PM Prayut Not Looking For Power With Emergency Decree | Samui Times

Breaking News
PM Prayut Not Looking For Power With Emergency Decree
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is not maintaining the emergency decree for the purpose of protecting his own power, said government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat.
She further shot down opposition claims that the premier kept the decree in place, which was commenced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, so he could gain sweeping powers under the special law. “This is certainly not a stalling tactic,” she said.
The opposition said the law has caused the sluggish economy for months and that people are experiencing severe hardships.
Ms Narumon said the government is well aware of the economic problems and is working to solve them. “We’re providing assistance to everyone,” she said.
“The decree must stay in place for now because the government needs to maintain the momentum of its virus containment measures. The amount of daily infections fluctuates from none one day to several the next, so the government cannot afford to be complacent,” she said.
She further pointed out that the government has to know that infections have stabilised and people are cooperating with Covid-19 control measures before cancelling the decree. “We have to protect people’s lives, first and foremost,” she said.
Phumtham Wechayachai, adviser to opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat, disagrees saying that Thailand has been able to control the spread of the virus well despite the economy taking a severe battering.
He said scenes in which people were seen queuing up to get their 5,000-baht monthly handout from the government speaks volumes about the critical condition of the economy.
Mr Phumtham added the economy will go into a deeper nosedive if the decree is kept to combat the disease. The government should lift the decree immediately because it has the Disease Control Act at its disposal to deal with the pandemic, he said.
Mr Phumtham said the government also has to respond to claims the decree is being used to prevent the staging of mass protests by those disgruntled by its handling of political and economic affairs.
“As the powers under the decree is centralised with the prime minister, it will be counter-productive to the economic recovery process and compound the already difficult lives the people are living,” he said.
Meanwhile, the three decrees which form the basis of the government’s unprecedented 1.9 trillion baht economic stimulus scheme will be tabled for debate in parliament between May 27-29, said government whip Akkradet Wongpitakroj.
The government has been rolling out relaxed measures in two phases with yesterday marking the second phase allowing department stores nationwide to re-open under social distancing and sanitary regulations being implemented.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
US Biotech Firm Announces Promising Covid-19 Vaccine
Nigerians Stuck In Airport Purgatory: Real-life ‘The Terminal’
Russians In Phuket Fly Home In Masses
Thailand Increases Condom Production After Worldwide Shortage
Chemical Castration Pushed For Convicted Rapists In Thailand
PM Prayut Not Looking For Power With Emergency Decree
Two New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 19)
Thai Airways Set To File For Bankruptcy
Thailand Eyes Medical Marijuana Tourism
“Amazing Trusted Thailand” For Post Covid-19 Tourism
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Thailand’s State Of Emergency Unlikely To Extend Into June
CCSA Will Announce Businesses And Activities To Reopen
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
Chaweng Beach – The Ultimate Guide
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
List Of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Tomorrow
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login