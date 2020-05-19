PM Prayut Not Looking For Power With Emergency Decree | Samui Times

Ms Narumon said the government is well aware of the economic problems and is working to solve them. “We’re providing assistance to everyone,” she said.

“The decree must stay in place for now because the government needs to maintain the momentum of its virus containment measures. The amount of daily infections fluctuates from none one day to several the next, so the government cannot afford to be complacent,” she said.

She further pointed out that the government has to know that infections have stabilised and people are cooperating with Covid-19 control measures before cancelling the decree. “We have to protect people’s lives, first and foremost,” she said.

Phumtham Wechayachai, adviser to opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat, disagrees saying that Thailand has been able to control the spread of the virus well despite the economy taking a severe battering.

He said scenes in which people were seen queuing up to get their 5,000-baht monthly handout from the government speaks volumes about the critical condition of the economy.

Mr Phumtham added the economy will go into a deeper nosedive if the decree is kept to combat the disease. The government should lift the decree immediately because it has the Disease Control Act at its disposal to deal with the pandemic, he said.

Mr Phumtham said the government also has to respond to claims the decree is being used to prevent the staging of mass protests by those disgruntled by its handling of political and economic affairs.

“As the powers under the decree is centralised with the prime minister, it will be counter-productive to the economic recovery process and compound the already difficult lives the people are living,” he said.

Meanwhile, the three decrees which form the basis of the government’s unprecedented 1.9 trillion baht economic stimulus scheme will be tabled for debate in parliament between May 27-29, said government whip Akkradet Wongpitakroj.

The government has been rolling out relaxed measures in two phases with yesterday marking the second phase allowing department stores nationwide to re-open under social distancing and sanitary regulations being implemented.