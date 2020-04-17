PM Prayut offers his apologies to those still awaiting 5,000 baht stimulus | Samui Times

Breaking News
PM Prayut offers his apologies to those still awaiting 5,000 baht stimulus
Since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that 5,000 baht handouts are available monthly for “informal” workers affected by the Covid-19 crisis, contradictory facts, extensions, denials and general uncertainty have arisen. Leaving many Thais angry, leading to them storming the finance ministry in protest.
Yesterday, The PM offered a public apology for the government’s “miscommunication” and assured the nation that the government would do its best to help all affected groups by providing them with cash in the next 3 months.
He added, however, that if the situation eases within that period and people can get back to work, handouts may not be necessary.
“Please feel relieved,” the PM said yesterday, explaining that he had no intention of causing a misunderstanding, just to explain to the people how the government would secure funding.
On Wednesday, he said that the government could pay only 5,000 baht subsidies for the first month.
Only about 9 million of the 20 million people who applied, mostly freelancers, self-employed workers and small traders.
For the 11 million workers covered by the social security scheme, between 200 and 300 billion baht from the Social Security Fund will be used to fund the subsidies.
For the 17 million people in the agricultural sector, the funds will come from a phased 1 trillion baht loan.
The original announcement, part of the 117 billion baht stimulus package, included 3 months of payments.
This was later extended to 6 months, despite the overwhelming number of applicants, many of whom, it turns out, are not eligible for aid, including the nation’s estimated 300,000 sex workers.
The PM has repeatedly called on all members of the public to observe social distances and national curfews, to help reduce the number of new infections so that the situation improves enough to ease some of the restrictions, perhaps as soon as the end of the month.
SOURCE:Thai PBS World
Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son
Chiang Rai battles raging storms casing destruction and power outages
PM Prayut offers his apologies to those still awaiting 5,000 baht stimulus
TOT phone booths are being transformed into Covid-19 testing boxes
Pattaya re-organised checkpoints
Thailand Covid-19 update – (April 17)
Police Commander arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank with handgun
16 Billion baht bail out for Thai Airlines
Thailand approves discounting essentials to aid those struggling in the Covid-19 crisis
Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
The Prime Minister will not tolerate any violations of the national curfew
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
DDC warns dengue fever is on the rise
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
Trending
- Regional News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News1 week ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login