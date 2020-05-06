Connect with us

Breaking News

PM Prayut warns re-enforcement of booze ban if prevention measures are not followed

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 hour ago

on

By

PM Prayut warns re-enforcement of booze ban if prevention measures are not followed | Samui Times
(Photo: Nation Thailand)
    • follow us in feedly

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared yesterday that, since lockdown has been lifted and restrictions are restored, the public and private sectors must implement socially distancing and prevention measures strictly.

“As for people crowding stores to purchase alcohol, I have complained and issued new controls on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Now there are limitations on how many bottles can be sold and during what hours, so this does not happen again,” said the PM.

It also warned that if people are still crowd shops to buy boozes, the government will again enforce the alcohol ban.

He also said that consumers will spend no more than two hours in shopping malls to ensure they are not overcrowded and insisted that people’s body temperature should be checked at every entrance.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2988
  • Active Cases: 187
  • Recovered: 2747
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 06-05-2020 at 11:12

Trending