PM Prayut warns re-enforcement of booze ban if prevention measures are not followed | Samui Times

Breaking News
PM Prayut warns re-enforcement of booze ban if prevention measures are not followed
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared yesterday that, since lockdown has been lifted and restrictions are restored, the public and private sectors must implement socially distancing and prevention measures strictly.
“As for people crowding stores to purchase alcohol, I have complained and issued new controls on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Now there are limitations on how many bottles can be sold and during what hours, so this does not happen again,” said the PM.
It also warned that if people are still crowd shops to buy boozes, the government will again enforce the alcohol ban.
He also said that consumers will spend no more than two hours in shopping malls to ensure they are not overcrowded and insisted that people’s body temperature should be checked at every entrance.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pills
Cabinet approves 20% discount on water bills
PM Prayut warns re-enforcement of booze ban if prevention measures are not followed
Koh Samui weather (May 6)
Capitalist arrested for allegedly purchasing national park land
84 Thai returnees tested Covid-19 positive out of 12,000
One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5)
“A second outbreak is inevitable” says Thai health official
Wholesalers get a reminder of national alcohol sales times
Is obesity a problem in Thailand?
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Local photographer brings history back to life
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
PM Prayut urges for patience
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login