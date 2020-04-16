PM Prayut looking to moderate lockdown at the end of April | Samui Times

Asia News
PM Prayut looking to moderate lockdown at the end of April
Yesterday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that in the last week of April he would evaluate the Thailand’s situation with the Covid-19 virus to see if any restrictions could be lifted.
PM Prayut has already instructed state agencies to ease restrictions if the situation improves and what they should do if infections rise. The Covid-19 Situation Administration Center will also take all factors into account before any decision is taken.
The PM cautioned that if people let their guards down, the crisis would escalate, noting that his government would pay equal attention to all the affected classes.
Thailand has approximately 37 million workers in the informal and formal sectors combined, plus 9 million freelancers and 17 million in the agricultural sector.
Prayut said the government is donating money from many sources to help those affected by the outbreak.
Every ministry also has been ordered to contribute 10 % of its budget to the cause; however, the House of Representatives and the Senate must first authorize this donation of 100 billion baht. He said he expected the budget to be released in June.
SOURCE:The Nation
