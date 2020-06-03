Breaking News
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
At a media conference held in Bangkok this afternoon, the Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, addressed the subject of international travel to Thailand, that might open in July.
Firstly, the Prime Minister stated that a decision had not yet been made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) whether they will be reopening airspace to international flights in July.
When international flights are re-opened, contrary to some media reports, it will be nowhere near open and will be careful, controlled and cautious according to the Prime Minister. Foreign Work permit holders in certain occupations will likely be the first in line, along with some diplomats, to return to the country. They will still likely face a range of measures including a 14-day state quarantine upon arrival, which in most circumstances would be at their expense.
The Prime Minister said that the government will enter into agreements, a so-called travel bubble, with other governments to allow those citizens to visit first in the future. He declined to state what countries or time-frame were being considered, however, the CCSA has previously said those countries who have controlled the virus well and have a low to no number of recorded cases would be the first ones considered. Countries with widespread outbreaks and high numbers of the virus would be lower on the list.
The Prime Minister stated that reports of there being “free movement” to restart the tourism industry were false and that the government did not do all the work they have done to get the virus to near-zero cases to just possibly reintroduce the virus into the country through rushing to get the tourism industry restarted.
Read More: Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thai Airways May Avoid Bankruptcy In The US
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Koh Samui Weather (June 3)
Mental Health Issues Mounting According To University Poll
One New Case, One Death – Covid-19 Update (June 2)
Boxer Acquitted From Drug Charges Wants Justice
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
July 1 – End Of Emergency Decree, Lockdowns, International Travel Ban
Curfew From 11PM-3AM Starting June 1
THAI Airways May Not Refund All Unused Tickets After Bankruptcy Filing
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login