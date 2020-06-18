PM’s New Normal Focuses On United Effort

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the country’s new normal will focus on unity amongst Thais as he called for everyone to join together and do their part.

In a speech yesterday, he said along with unifying the country, its great people will also help the Kingdom recover quickly.

“During these difficult days I have seen people with hardly enough to eat, sharing their food with others on the street, and others who risk their own lives so that others may stay healthy,” he said.

“The other most amazing thing that the Covid-19 crisis has shown me is how many great people there are out there, at every level, with great ideas, great capabilities, great energy, and an unbounded willingness to work for their country.”

He announced three “new normal” ways of working for himself and the government by harnessing the knowledge of sectors in society.

“I would like to kick off today with a national mission to plan a great Thailand together under a nation-building programme I have called ‘Thais Together Build Thailand’ and I would like to invite every citizen to resolve to do their part and be ready to contribute to that plan,” he said.

Gen Prayut declared the government’s management of the Covid-19 public health crisis a success and detailed what the three new normal ways of working are.

The first new normal includes more direct involvement of all government sectors in planning to build a greater Thailand. Representatives of all sectors will be invited to present their recommendations to accelerate Thailand’s progress. “In the weeks ahead, I will be asking various sectors to conceive and propose a plan on how they can contribute to helping Thailand make giant strides forward. I will ask to hear their vision for their sector and transformative ideas that can change their sector and improve people’s lives and incomes.”

The second new normal will make it easier for stakeholders to offer feedback to the highest levels of government on their evaluation of the efficacy of government projects and any need for adjustment or improvement.

The third new normal introduces proactive working. Gen Prayut pledged to work more proactively by implementing a select number of ministry projects that he believes are of the utmost priority for citizens.

Gen Prayut also expressed his strong belief Thailand will emerge from the Covid-19 ordeal as “a new nation that is stronger and more respected.” He stressed the country must now lay down the fundamentals for sustainable prosperity.

However, as these new normals roll out, he is prepared for criticisms but said to ignore the negativity.

“There may, of course, be some critical voices along the way. But I will reach out to those people, too. I will hear them, and I will ask them for their ideas for improvement,” he said. “It is a time of change. And it is a time of great opportunity to improve our country and our lives.”

