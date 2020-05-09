Police Accused Of Corruption, Extortion And Kidnapping | Samui Times

Scams in Thailand
Police Accused Of Corruption, Extortion And Kidnapping
In the central province of Samut Prakarn, 6 police officers and 4 civilians are charged with kidnapping more than a dozen people for ransom.
15 victims gave police statements yesterday at Klongdan Police Station.
Atchariya Reungrattanaphong, lawyer and president of the Crime Victim Assistance Group, said he told the national police chief.
“The victims reached out to the association after they had been kidnapped by a gang comprised of 6 police officers and 4 civilians. I have informed national police chief Chakthip Chaichinda about the incidents and urged him to have the accused officers suspended from duty until the investigation is complete.”
One of the victims, Nanthawat Op-orm, 36, said he was stopped while driving from Rayong to the Bangphlee district in Samut Prakarn by a group of police officers.
“They searched my car but found nothing illegal, after which they brought me, my wife and our three children to a football stadium. They tortured me and my wife, threatening to press a drug charge, and demanded 100,000 baht in exchange for my family’s freedom.”
“Since I didn’t have the money, they locked the 5 of us in 2 rooms in a resort on Sukhumvit Road. 2 days later, they let us go after I managed to find 52,500 baht and gave it to them.”
Atchariya alleged the gang has been active in Bangbo district of Samut Prakarn and the Bangpakong district of Chachoengsao province, where they used the resort on Sukhumvit Road as their base.
SOURCE:The Nation Thailand
