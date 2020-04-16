Police arrest 3 men for illegally selling fake masks a hand gel | Samui Times

Thailand’s Provincial Police District 1 officers have arrested 3 men for distributing a substantial amount of synthetic hand gel dispensers and face masks.

The arrests took place in Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Bangkok. The provincial police conclude that all 3 perpetrators are members of a wider network of manufacturers and retailers.

The police searched a factory in the Thanyaburi district of Bangkok for the first time and discovered 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The factory is currently owned by Banpote Kaewwaree, who supposedly purchased and sold a face mask in large quantities.

According to the police, Banpote even told them that he had more masks concealed in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since confirmed that he was recruited by a guy called ‘Fey’ to supply the masks to the warehouse.

The second suspect was a woman named Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She’s been charged with price gouging. She told the police that she had obtained masks from a manufacturer in Pathum Thani.

In Samut Prakan, the third case, the police arrested a man who allegedly sold a non-standard alcohol gel on his Facebook page. Charnchai Wathichanont was charged with misleading advertising and selling alcohol goods without permission.

He was arrested at his home where the police found plastic tubes containing 617 litres of a fake gel drug labelled “70% alcohol.”

SOURCE:Bangkok Post