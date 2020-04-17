Police Commander arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank with handgun | Samui Times

The Deputy Speaker of the Royal Thai Police, Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, announced today that a serving police sergeant had been arrested in Chachoengsao province, in Bangkok, for allegedly planning to rob a bank.

Bangpakong Police Station officers detained a suspicious-looking man with a pistol in front of the Bangwua Kasikornbank branch in Bangpakong district.

“The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth mask, black clothes, a backpack standing in front of the bank’s ATMs”

As patrolling police officers confronted him, he claimed he was an undercover police officer from the Special Branch Bureau and then tried to escape.

Officers then arrested him and found a Glock 19 handgun in his jacket along with a secondary magazine and 40 bullets.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the perpetrator was Pol Sergeant Pannathep (last name withheld), 33 years of age, who served as a unit commander of the Police Clearance Service Center at the Special Branch Office of the Royal Thai Police.

He admitted to a plot to steal, claiming that he is in 400,000 baht in debt, and that his wife was out of work.

says Krisana…

“The sergeant will be charged with posses sing weapons in a public location, while police will then investigate the origin of the weapon and ammunition to see if there are any crimes involved.”

“The Special Branch Bureau will then appoint a committee to recommend administrative action against the sergeant.”

SOURCE:The Nation