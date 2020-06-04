A police officer has been suspended as an investigation proceeded into the death of Tia, the beloved dog to students and alumni of Chiang Mai University (CMU).

On Facebook, Watchdog Thailand has said that an officer had been suspended by the Royal Thai Police Office and have opened a judicial investigation.

Watchdog Thailand welcomed the decision as a milestone in the effort to uncover Tia Morchor’s killers. The group also claimed that more than one person could participate in the case. “The first perpetrator” was the sacked police officer.

The suspect details have not been released in-depth, but Bangkok Post previously reported that he was a 27-year-old police corporal. He was assigned to the Chiang Mai Province Border Patrol Police Force.

But there is also a second suspect, who may face charges of the death of Tia.

Watchdog Thailand said the second suspect might also face an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

According to Watchdog Thailand, he was charged with theft, torture of animals and disposal of the carcass of an animal. Furthermore, Thai PBS reported that the suspect said he was driving the dog for fun, but then it was fun over by a vehicle.

The Chiang Mai Police Station in Bhubing Rajanives is also investigating the case.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times