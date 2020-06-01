Police Seek Suspects Who Asked Quarantine Hotel Partners For Commission Fee | Samui Times

Police are going after suspects who allegedly tried to ask hotels participating in the state quarantine initiative for a commission.

The suspects allegedly posed as health officials from the government’s Covid-19 response centre and approached hotel operators for payment.

They reportedly told hoteliers that their contract with the government would be secured if they agreed to pay 40 percent of what the hotel received from hosting Thai returnees from overseas for 14 days.

Defence spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said at least six people have been implicated in the scam ring. He also denied media reports that members of the armed forces were involved.

Deputy police commissioner Suwat Jangyodsuk said investigators have found sufficient leads in their probe into the scheme and that a court warrant will be issued for the main suspect, whose name has been withheld by police.

“Investigators are questioning hoteliers in Chonburi province,” Pol. Gen. Suwat said. “There are about 7 to 8 hotels being used as state quarantine facilities, though none of them has been reported to fall into the scam.”

Health officials deny that payment was demanded in order to enter the program. A defamation complaint was filed by deputy chief of provincial public health office Seri Jedsukhonthorn on Saturday, who said the suspects ruined his office’s reputation by claiming to be working for the agency.

Under the current agreement, the government pays participating hotels 1,000 baht per person per day to cover the accommodation cost.

Transparency activist Srisuwan Janya also filed a petition today demanding answers from the authorities. He said the investigation made no progress even though the news broke almost two weeks ago.

SOURCE: Khaosod English