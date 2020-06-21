Police Squash Major Hat Yai Drug Smuggling Operation | Samui Times

Police have reportedly squashed a major drug smuggling operation in Hat Yai with millions of drugs being seized.

They arrested four members of a major drug gang in the southern Thailand province of Hat Yai after finding 2 million speed pills worth 80 million baht.

They also seized three handguns along with multiple cars and trucks as well as the suspects’ mobile phones.

The suspects were identified as Arneesa Yeng, 30, Wisarut Almart, 34; both natives of Pattani; Pari Mayusor, 36, of Narathiwat’s Waeng district and a 19-year-old teenager; identified only as Apichart, 19, of Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district.

Police investigators have closely monitored activities of this drug gang since 2017. They recently learned that drugs would be smuggled from the North to a house Hat Yai. , Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp said officers searched the house and found packs of 2 million meth pills in fertiliser sacks.

While police were interrogating the suspects, a phone call was made to one of their phones with someone attempting to order 400,000 speed pills.

Police say the drugs were intended to be smuggled into another neighboring country and have widened their investigation after finding more suspects.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times