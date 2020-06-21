Police Squash Major Hat Yai Drug Smuggling Operation | Samui Times

South Thailand Weather
Police Squash Major Hat Yai Drug Smuggling Operation
Police have reportedly squashed a major drug smuggling operation in Hat Yai with millions of drugs being seized.
They arrested four members of a major drug gang in the southern Thailand province of Hat Yai after finding 2 million speed pills worth 80 million baht.
They also seized three handguns along with multiple cars and trucks as well as the suspects’ mobile phones.
The suspects were identified as Arneesa Yeng, 30, Wisarut Almart, 34; both natives of Pattani; Pari Mayusor, 36, of Narathiwat’s Waeng district and a 19-year-old teenager; identified only as Apichart, 19, of Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district.
Police investigators have closely monitored activities of this drug gang since 2017. They recently learned that drugs would be smuggled from the North to a house Hat Yai. , Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp said officers searched the house and found packs of 2 million meth pills in fertiliser sacks.
While police were interrogating the suspects, a phone call was made to one of their phones with someone attempting to order 400,000 speed pills.
Police say the drugs were intended to be smuggled into another neighboring country and have widened their investigation after finding more suspects.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Police Squash Major Hat Yai Drug Smuggling Operation
Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists
Domestic Airlines Done With Social Distancing
Partial Solar Eclipse Visible Today On Koh Samui
Baby Elephants Electrocuted To Death By Orchard Fence
Russian Busted On Koh Samui For Using Fake Credit Cards
Thailand Is Policing Illegal Border Crossings
Poll Indicates Thais Want New PPRP Party Leader
Thousands Of Thai Workers Approved To Return To Taiwan
Unemployed Teacher Caught With Child Porn
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
International Flights May Resume In September
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
Majority Of Thais Say Foreign Tourist Arrivals Will Bring Second Virus Wave
Thailand Hotels: Slow Bookings Better Than None
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events3 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login