Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants | Samui Times

Police have warned bar owners who are trying to pass as restaurants in Thailand after inspections revealed food was being served in previously alcohol-only establishments.

Pattaya has become the guinea pig for such practices which seen have bars adjusting their normal menus to comply with the current Kingdom’s restrictions.

Pattaya authorities are threatening some establishments with closure unless they meet the criteria for reopening. These include only serving alcohol to customers who are having a meal and ensuring social distancing rules are adhered to.

The Permanent Secretary of Banglamung District, Mr. Pornchai Sung-iad, reportedly accompanied police to various restaurants in the city, warning them that if they were primarily selling alcohol, they would be considered a bar or pub, even if they possess a restaurant licence. He further noted that such places would be shut down and fined, and would not be permitted to reopen until it is legal for bars and pubs.

Pattaya police have been instructed to monitor restaurants and ensure they only sell alcohol to diners, with Pornchai reiterating that the purpose of allowing restaurants to sell alcohol is for customers to enjoy a drink with their meal, not to congregate in groups solely for the purpose of drinking alcohol. He is also threatening restaurants with closure if customers break social distancing rules or do not use the Thai Chana check-in platform.

Currently, there is no set date for bars and pubs to reopen.

SOURCE: The Thaiger