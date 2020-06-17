Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants | Samui Times

Pattaya News
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Police have warned bar owners who are trying to pass as restaurants in Thailand after inspections revealed food was being served in previously alcohol-only establishments.
Pattaya has become the guinea pig for such practices which seen have bars adjusting their normal menus to comply with the current Kingdom’s restrictions.
Pattaya authorities are threatening some establishments with closure unless they meet the criteria for reopening. These include only serving alcohol to customers who are having a meal and ensuring social distancing rules are adhered to.
The Permanent Secretary of Banglamung District, Mr. Pornchai Sung-iad, reportedly accompanied police to various restaurants in the city, warning them that if they were primarily selling alcohol, they would be considered a bar or pub, even if they possess a restaurant licence. He further noted that such places would be shut down and fined, and would not be permitted to reopen until it is legal for bars and pubs.
Pattaya police have been instructed to monitor restaurants and ensure they only sell alcohol to diners, with Pornchai reiterating that the purpose of allowing restaurants to sell alcohol is for customers to enjoy a drink with their meal, not to congregate in groups solely for the purpose of drinking alcohol. He is also threatening restaurants with closure if customers break social distancing rules or do not use the Thai Chana check-in platform.
Currently, there is no set date for bars and pubs to reopen.
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Hatyai Hard Sale 2020 To Go As Planned For Songkhla
Welfare Card Holders To Get 3,000 THB Handout
Chef Cares Extends Compassion To Public Transportation Workers
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Bangkok Woman Allegedly Murders And Cuts Off Father’s Genitals
Beijing Closes Schools And Stops Flights After New Outbreak
Insurgent Camp Found In Sai Buri
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 17)
Parliament Member Pushing For Prostitution And Sex Toys To Be Legalized
Stimulus Packages Approved For Domestic Tourism
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login