Poll Indicates Thais Want New PPRP Party Leader | Samui Times

A poll has indicated that a majority of people in Thailand think it is now time for a new leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the party’s chief strategist, is reportedly their choice for the post, as many said in an opnion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, that they feel he is the most fit.

The online poll, conducted recently, featured 1,108 peoples’ opinions throughout the country. The poll sought to gauge opinions on the ongoing developments in the PPRP, the main party in the multi-party coalition.

A large majority, 72.20%, said it was now time for PPRP to make changes as the present leadership had proved inefficient and more qualified people should be placed in the executive committee.

Asked who they thought was suitable to be the party leader, most of the respondents — 54.26% — pointed to Gen Prawit.

But only less than half of respondents said a new appointment would make any difference in Thai politics.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post