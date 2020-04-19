Prime Minister Prayut urges people save their gold | Samui Times

Business News
Prime Minister Prayut urges people save their gold
Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut chan-o-cha, has asked the public to be patient and not to trade in all their gold at once.
Due to gold prices rising to a new high, surges of people are scrambling to sell their precious metals to collect money in this time of crisis.
It has now got to the point that gold shops around the country are running out of cash because too many people are cashing in their gold.
“I’m asking people to sell slowly, not in large quantities, as shops may face a cash crunch.”
The yellow metal has historically been a common way for Thais to save money. But a spike in global prices has forced many to sell.
People are trying to collect cash because the recession caused by the virus resulted in substantial job losses and pay cuts.
Prime Minister, Prayut says…
“Officials are trying to establish a gold store strategy to deal with the large number of sellers. Thailand has been partly locked down to curb the disease until at least the end of April. But some companies that are deemed important remain open.”
‘sales up to 200 million baht’
The president of the Gold Traders Association and owner Hua Heng Goldsmith, Jitti Tangsithpakdi, says…
“The sales of his company alone totalled 200 million Baht.”
“Don’t unload gold all at once because huge amounts can amount to a hundred billion baht and no goldsmith can withstand that selling pressure.”
Some goldsmiths have been forced to stop operations because they were worried about cash shortages.
The bullion of the gold sold has been for-profit, according to Jitti.
In Thailand, the price of gold has risen by 6,000 per baht weight (15,1 grams). In addition, the weakness of the baht against the US dollar has forced local sellers to wind up.
SOURCE: Bloomberg |Bangkok Post
Prime Minister Prayut urges people save their gold
Thailand’s Covid-19 Update (April 18)
Electronic certificates will be issued to businesses to ensure public health standards
PM Prayut calls upon the rich to help the nation with Covid-19 crisis
700,000 Factory workers left unemployed due to Covid-19
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
6 Steps to prevent Covid-19
Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son
Chiang Rai battles raging storms casing destruction and power outages
PM Prayut offers his apologies to those still awaiting 5,000 baht stimulus
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
National alcohol ban is putting up to 100,000 alcohol dependent Thais at risk
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News1 week ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login