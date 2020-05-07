Progress Has Been Made With Covid-19 Vaccine in Thailand | Samui Times

Breaking News
Progress Has Been Made With Covid-19 Vaccine in Thailand
Yesterday, the Thai Ministry of Public Health told the media that the medical authorities had made progress in developing the Covid-19 vaccine after the prototype laboratory tests had proved positive.
The Thai research team injected laboratory mice with a prototype of DNA vaccine and then tested their blood to check whether the mice had developed antibodies, said Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences at the Ministry of Public Health.
Opas said the department’s test results found that the mice had developed a satisfactory level of antibodies.
He said the next move would be to test a prototype vaccine on humans to verify if the immune response is similar to mice.
Opas also said that while vaccine production in Thailand is not as advanced as in countries like China, the United States or European countries, it is hoped that Thai scientists will create a Covid-19 vaccine that will be tested over time.
SOURCE: The Star Online
