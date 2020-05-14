Protected Animal Carcasses Confiscated From Suspected Myanmar Poachers | Samui Times

Two alleged Myanmar poachers were arrested at Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi Province.

Forest rangers confiscated shotguns and carcasses of animals from suspects.

Jaroen Jaichon, head of the National Park, said the rangers had captured the suspects in the Hindad subdistrict of the Thong Pha Phum district.

“One suspect is Thun Thun Le, aged 40, the other is Le (no last name), aged 23. both are Myanmar nationals,” he said. “They were caught riding a motorcycle out of the forest, each carrying a shotgun, and a fertiliser bag containing animal carcasses was strapped to the back of the vehicle.”

Officials checked the bag and reportedly found carcasses of 3 kg brushed porcupine, 1.5 kg roughneck monitor lizard and 2 kg giant flying lemur. All animals are listed as endangered species under the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act.

The two suspects allegedly admitted that on 12 May they had gone to the forest and had spent a night there hunting wild animals. They also said they would sell or cook the carcasses as food if they couldn’t find a buyer.

Thong Pha Phum police handed over the criminals, the weapons, cars and other evidence to prosecute them.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand