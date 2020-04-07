Provincial governors warned to be prepared for stricter measures | Samui Times

Uncategorized
Provincial governors warned to be prepared for stricter measures
Last Saturday, Interior Ministry permanent secretary, Chatchai Phromlert issued an important order demanding all provincial governors to prepare for the worst.
The order requires all provincial governors to be prepared with action plans and ready to enforce extreme measures, incases the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decides to take harsher measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19.
According to the order, all governors must be ready to do the following:
- They have to prepare a local quarantine facility, including using private property for that purpose.
- They must be ready to arrange makeshift hospitals, food and beverage stockpile, points for receiving donations and open channels for communicating with people.
- They have to make people better understand the need to combat the virus, such as by convincing people to stay at home and avoid any kind of travel. Local officials and local leaders have to jointly lay out action plans and do a trial run on how to implement them.▪︎They have to make a plan to prevent hoarding of goods and enforce the law strictly.
- They have to have logistics action plans to ensure the transport of goods, consumer goods, and basic necessities.
- They have to designate areas to hand out food and beverages to people in villages or local communities
Spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Visanuyothin, said on Sunday…
“Thai authorities had indicated that if the numbers continued to rise, curfew hours may be expanded from the current 10 pm to 4 am.”
But yesterday leading government officials said there were no immediate plans to extend the current curfew.
SOURCE: The Nation
