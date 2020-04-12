Ranong has yet to confirm any Covid-19 cases | Samui Times

Out of all the 14 southern provinces, Ranong is the only province left that has not confirmed any Covid-19 virus cases. Although, they do have a few questionable patients that are still under observation.

On April 10, Ranong Public Health Officer, Dr Sathit Timkham, says that there are 5 people in the province that currently under suspicion of having the Covid-19 virus.

Even though the patients are displaying symptoms of the virus such as having a high fever, sore throat and coughing. So far, the five patients have had initial testing, which have all come back negative for the virus. Despite this, as a precaution, they have still been put into quarantine, so that health care professionals can monitor their conditions and see if any changes arise.

Dr Sathit says…

“All five patients are Ranong locals, comprising three women and two men, one of whom is a Myanmar national, They displayed symptoms similar to Covid-19 and have been placed in isolation. Preliminary testing of their fluids found no signs of Covid-19,”

“Ranong’s Public Health Office has employed an aggressive PR strategy over the past weeks. We have dispatched officials to educate community leaders on how to prevent contracting the virus. This measure coupled with the government’s social distancing policy and curfew order has resulted in fewer numbers of patients under investigation in Ranong.”

As of lately, Phuket has the most confirmed cases in the region with 172.

The Public Health Ministry says only nine provinces that have yet to report a confirmed case of the Covid-19 virus and they are:

Ranong

Ang Thong

Sing Buri

Phichit

Beung Kan

Nan

Trat

Chai Nat

Kamphaeng Phet

SOURCE: The Nation