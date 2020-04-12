Ranong has yet to confirm any Covid-19 cases | Samui Times

National News
Ranong has yet to confirm any Covid-19 cases
Out of all the 14 southern provinces, Ranong is the only province left that has not confirmed any Covid-19 virus cases. Although, they do have a few questionable patients that are still under observation.
On April 10, Ranong Public Health Officer, Dr Sathit Timkham, says that there are 5 people in the province that currently under suspicion of having the Covid-19 virus.
Even though the patients are displaying symptoms of the virus such as having a high fever, sore throat and coughing. So far, the five patients have had initial testing, which have all come back negative for the virus. Despite this, as a precaution, they have still been put into quarantine, so that health care professionals can monitor their conditions and see if any changes arise.
Dr Sathit says…
“All five patients are Ranong locals, comprising three women and two men, one of whom is a Myanmar national, They displayed symptoms similar to Covid-19 and have been placed in isolation. Preliminary testing of their fluids found no signs of Covid-19,”
“Ranong’s Public Health Office has employed an aggressive PR strategy over the past weeks. We have dispatched officials to educate community leaders on how to prevent contracting the virus. This measure coupled with the government’s social distancing policy and curfew order has resulted in fewer numbers of patients under investigation in Ranong.”
As of lately, Phuket has the most confirmed cases in the region with 172.
The Public Health Ministry says only nine provinces that have yet to report a confirmed case of the Covid-19 virus and they are:
- Ranong
- Ang Thong
- Sing Buri
- Phichit
- Beung Kan
- Nan
- Trat
- Chai Nat
- Kamphaeng Phet
SOURCE: The Nation
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Ranong has yet to confirm any Covid-19 cases
สุราษฯ ขยายเวลาปิดสถานที่ต่างๆเพิ่ม ถึง 30 เมษายน
สมาคมโรคติดเชื้อแจง พ่นยาใส่ตัว, ลงถนน ไม่ช่วยทำลายเชื้อ COVID-19
Thailand Covid-19 Update
DDC warns dengue fever is on the rise
Apple and Google join forces to create a ‘contact tracing’ tool to combat Covid-19 outbreak
The Prime Minister will not tolerate any violations of the national curfew
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
Medical staff feeling the wrath of the Covid-19 Virus – 80 Infected so far
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners
Koh Samui temporarily closes airport till April 30
First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News3 days ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
-
National News1 week ago
National curfew starts today
-
Events on Samui5 days ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
-
National News2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login