Ranong Mangrove Forest Area Slated For World Heritage Nomination | Samui Times

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has been preparing to nominate Ranong’s mangrove forest area natural world heritage status.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that the Cabinet has designated May 10 of every year as “National Mangrove Forest Day”. On 10 May 1991, His Royal Highness King Rama 9 first addressed the importance of mangroves at the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Chitralada Garden, marking Thailand’s recognition of the value of mangrove forests. Responsible agencies have jointly sought suitable areas for experimentation on and propagation of mangrove species.

The MNRE has been preparing to nominate Ranong’s mangrove forest area, which contains high biodiversity, as a natural world heritage site. It has also established the Rama 9 International Mangrove Forest Botanical Garden in Chanthaburi, in honor of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. It is the world’s first mangrove based botanical garden, which collects mangrove forest plants from around the world and serves as a joint research area for academics from around the world, as well as being a new tourist destination in Thailand.

SOURCE: National News Bureau & Public Relations