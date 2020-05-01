Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan | Samui Times

Breaking News
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
Extremely rare pink dolphins have been spotted in just a few places in the world, including parts of the Amazon River, and parts of China, Hong Kong waters.
It was, therefore, shocking for fishermen in Thailand‘s Gulf to encounter the rare pink dolphins, which scientists are claiming are bolder in the absence of visitors.
The clip shows three pink dolphins swimming alongside a fishing boat, in calm waters of Koh Phangan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani in the vicinity of Koh Samui.
Chaiyot Saedan, the fisherman that captured the magical moment, told Reuters…
“I was so surprised because I never thought I would see pink dolphins,”
Thailand’s pink dolphins are the Indian-Pacific dolphin subspecies, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature is an endangered species.
According to the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre, around 150 of these rose dolphins are found across the Gulf of Thailand.
“Thanks to lower traffic with the coronavirus lockout, dolphins now have a more relaxed climate.
"Thanks to lower traffic with the coronavirus lockout, dolphins now have a more relaxed climate.
