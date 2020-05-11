Recent Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Recent Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted
The National Institute of Development Association recently conducted a survey asking 1,259 Thais from various walks of life about their thoughts on lifting the current Emergency Decree restrictions, such as the closure of businesses and the national curfew.
The survey was conducted from Thursday to May 9 and included Thai nationals over the age of 18 from different backgrounds, gender and educational backgrounds.
A clear majority of over 80%t suggested strong support for the lifting of the majority of “lock-down” measures based on the current low numbers and patterns of the Covid-19 cases in the country.
This is shown in the first column in Thai.
The responses were divided into ‘accept,’ ‘strongly agree,’ ‘disagree’ and ‘strongly disagree.’
Only 6% said they strongly disagreed with the removal of the lock-down measures and favoured the continuation of the existing restrictions for an extended period of time.
Also in a recent survey conducted by The Pattaya News among more than 1,000 foreign readers and ex-pats on social media showed similar findings, though slightly lower than the NIDA survey.
They asked for further relaxation of sanctions, 71% supported the removal of further sanctions and the further relaxation of the lockout.
The NIDA survey also asked users about confidence in businesses and customers who practice good hygiene and physical distances, and the majority agreed that they would be sufficient.
Finally, the NIDA survey showed that, despite the overwhelming majority supporting further easing of restrictions, the majority are still concerned about the potential of a second wave of infections in Thailand.
SOURCE:NIDAStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Recent Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted
Spanish Man Arrested For Murder In Koh Phangan
Koh Samui Weather Forecast
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Ken Chung Former Koh Samui Honorary Consul Dies
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thailand Assembles Action Plan For Global Warming
Police Accused Of Corruption, Extortion And Kidnapping
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
PM Prayut Pushes Police To Go After Big Fish ‘Heavy-Hitters’
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login