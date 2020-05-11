Recent Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted | Samui Times

Connect with us

Recent Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted

Recent Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted
The National Institute of Development Association recently conducted a survey asking 1,259 Thais from various walks of life about their thoughts on lifting the current Emergency Decree restrictions, such as the closure of businesses and the national curfew.

The survey was conducted from Thursday to May 9 and included Thai nationals over the age of 18 from different backgrounds, gender and educational backgrounds.

A clear majority of over 80%t suggested strong support for the lifting of the majority of “lock-down” measures based on the current low numbers and patterns of the Covid-19 cases in the country.

Recent Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted | News by Samui Times

The responses were divided into ‘accept,’ ‘strongly agree,’ ‘disagree’ and ‘strongly disagree.’

Only 6% said they strongly disagreed with the removal of the lock-down measures and favoured the continuation of the existing restrictions for an extended period of time.

Also in a recent survey conducted by The Pattaya News among more than 1,000 foreign readers and ex-pats on social media showed similar findings, though slightly lower than the NIDA survey.

They asked for further relaxation of sanctions, 71% supported the removal of further sanctions and the further relaxation of the lockout.

The NIDA survey also asked users about confidence in businesses and customers who practice good hygiene and physical distances, and the majority agreed that they would be sufficient.

Finally, the NIDA survey showed that, despite the overwhelming majority supporting further easing of restrictions, the majority are still concerned about the potential of a second wave of infections in Thailand.

SOURCE:NIDA

