Rice prices could rise over fears of food security | Samui Times

National News
Rice prices could rise over fears of food security
Concerns are starting to rise in Asia whether there will be enough food for everyone, especially when it comes to rice, which is the predominant resource for billions of people around the region. India is the largest supplier with large warehouses overflowing with rice and wheat on record harvests, proving that there is definitely no lack of supply.
Thailand is the second-largest shipper and has recently reported that it has enough rice to meet its export demands. Although, the price of Thai white rice has depreciated by 5% due to the worst droughts the country has seen in decades and increased demands from importers.
Yesterday the Asian export benchmark has risen more than 25% to US$564 a ton, which is the highest it’s been since 2013.
United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, David Dawe says that the countries are just operating out of an abundance of caution, they just want to make sure that they have enough supplies for themselves. Importers are also not taking any chances.”
“In the short term, rice prices will go up, but they won’t go up a lot.”
“I don’t think we’re going to see a price spike as we saw in 2008 where benchmark prices climbed to more than US$ 1,000 a tonne as nations curbed exports amid a global food shortage.”
China and India are the largest global producers and consumers of rice. In China alone, there are around 1.4 billion mouths to feed, due to this China has pledged to buy an exceeding amount from this year’s harvest to ensure supplies.
Vietnam is the world’s third-largest shipper and has temporarily suspended all new export sales to protect domestic supplies throughout the drought in the Mekong Delta. The Vietnamese PM has asked the trade ministry to submit an export plan before April 5, as shipments need to be controlled in order to ensure national food security. Myanmar has also said it may cut exports to avoid domestic shortages.
SOURCE: The NationStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Samui Covid-19 update
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
News1 day ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
Latest News1 week ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
Business News1 week ago
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
-
News6 days ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection