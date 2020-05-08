Rising Sea Level Will Effect Tap Water From May 8-14 | Samui Times

Today the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) says that tap water in some areas may vary from May 8 to 14 due to the rising sea level.

MWA deputy governor (Water Production and Transmission) Rakak Suriyaharn, however, assured that tap water was still clean and safe in keeping with World Health Organization standards.

“The MWA is currently solving this issue to mitigate the impact on consumers,” he said.

He said that the MWA had always received good cooperation from the Royal Irrigation Department, which has accelerated the diversion of water to reduce salinity.

“Meanwhile, we would like to ask people to follow the information on water quality from the MWA regularly, use water conservatively and make sure that the plumbing equipment in their house is in proper condition.”

He added that if people found broken pipes in public areas, they could inform the MWA via call center: 1125, MWA mobile smartphone application, or Line: @MWAthailand anytime.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand