Rising Sea Level Will Effect Tap Water From May 8-14 | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Rising Sea Level Will Effect Tap Water From May 8-14
MWA deputy governor (Water Production and Transmission) Rakak Suriyaharn, however, assured that tap water was still clean and safe in keeping with World Health Organization standards.
“The MWA is currently solving this issue to mitigate the impact on consumers,” he said.
He said that the MWA had always received good cooperation from the Royal Irrigation Department, which has accelerated the diversion of water to reduce salinity.
“Meanwhile, we would like to ask people to follow the information on water quality from the MWA regularly, use water conservatively and make sure that the plumbing equipment in their house is in proper condition.”
He added that if people found broken pipes in public areas, they could inform the MWA via call center: 1125, MWA mobile smartphone application, or Line: @MWAthailand anytime.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Rising Sea Level Will Effect Tap Water From May 8-14
CCSA Update On Covid-19 Measures (May 8)
Samui Highlighted For Donation Efforts
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
8 New Cases-Thailand Covid-19 Update
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
DDC Plans To Broaden Covid-19 Testing
Shopping Malls Scheduled To Open May 17
Koh Samui Weather
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Local photographer brings history back to life
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted – Video
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login