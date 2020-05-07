Road Accidents Back On The Rise With Alcohol Ban Lifted | Samui Times

Coronavirus Thailand
Road Accidents Back On The Rise With Alcohol Ban Lifted
An expected side effect of the alcohol ban was a significant drop in the number of road deaths, as many, if not most, of Thailand’s fatal road accidents, involve drink driving, especially during holidays.
With the ban on alcohol lifted, the bloodshed has resumed on the roads of Thailand.
The selling and transport of alcohol were banned as part of the national state of emergency in order to avoid people drinking and socializing during the Covid-19 crisis.
The national ban on alcohol in all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, was lifted last Sunday.
Now, after about three weeks, the ban was lifted. Unsurprisingly, there has been a huge rise in the number of road deaths, rising to 63 on Monday, 8 more people than the cumulative number of people killed by coronavirus since the outbreak started in Thailand at the end of January.
Thailand’s roads are notoriously unsafe and are among the worst in the world, ranked 9th in the World Health Organization, with an average of 22,000 deaths each year and more than 1 million injured.
In 2019, the majority of road deaths and injuries were motorcyclists, who accounted for 92% of fatal accidents.
Specifically, younger male motorcyclists who were driving under the influence of alcohol.
The government has set the target of reducing road deaths to 664 a year, a number that has already been exceeded by almost one-third this year, with 872 yesterday.
Road accidents killed 45 people and injured 2,523 every day on average from January to October 2019, according to data compiled by the central road accident claims company.
In Surat Thani alone, there have been 6,630 road-related injuries and 36 deaths, so far this year.
SOURCE:Richard Barow In ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Road Accidents Back On The Rise With Alcohol Ban Lifted
Koh Samui Weather (May 7)
Pattaya Beaches Patrolled For Mass Partying
Domestic Air Flights Have Resumed in 22 provinces
Tesco Re-arranges Alcohol Shelves To Reduce Covid-19 Contamination
Thailand Inflation Rates Down by 2.99 %
Samui Community Donation Details
Thailand Covid-19 Update (May 5)
Driving licence renewal suspended during Emergency Decree
7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Local photographer brings history back to life
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan
Over 200 baby green turtles arise from Banyan Tree beach in Koh Samui
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login