Roadside ambush in Pattani – one guard killed another wounded

Police said, a paramilitary guard was shot dead and another was wounded on Sunday evening in a roadside ambush in Sai Buri city, Pattani

The attack took place around 18.40pm on a tambon Trobon road.

Two men from the 44th Ranger regiment-Sitthichai Pakdiphan and Pongchai Pongthong-went from a health checkpoint on a motorbike to purchase food in a nearby village.

As they approached a bridge, a group of men opened fire on the side of the road. Sitthichai was struck back and in the head. He died instantly. His follow ranger, Pongchaiwas shot on his right arm.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post