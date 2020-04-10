Royal Thai Army pledge to protect the people and postpone military purchases | Samui Times

National News
Royal Thai Army pledge to protect the people and postpone military purchases
“The military’s mission is to protect and help the people, and support the government in solving national problems while maintaining the availability of troops and equipment to protect the nation.” – Kongcheep Tantravanich, Defence Ministry spokesman.
The Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that the Royal Thai Army is willing to delay military purchases during this time, in order to focus on the revival of the nation in the midst of a global pandemic.
Defence Ministry spokesman, Kongcheep says…
“The cuts to the 2020 budget for military hardware and projects are being considered. since the country needed to heal after the pandemic. The Ministry says they’re well aware of what needs to be prioritised for future situations.”
“Any procurement project that is able to be delayed, without affecting foreign contracts, must be delayed.” – And that’s an order!
Kongcheep says that the Army is currently considering which projects will come under the 2020 budget and still deliberating the projects in the 2021 budget. He did confirm that some of the 2020 budget has already been spent as some of the military contracts that are within the budget have binding contacts that they are unable to get out of.
There has been some hearsay about a pending purchase of submarines under the 2021 budget – which causes come concern during this time of national crisis. The spokesman says the Navy is still considering the matter and related legal regulations carefully, comprehending that the budget must be used to restore the nation and the crumbling economy, first are foremost.
SOURCE: The Nation
