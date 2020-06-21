Russian Busted On Koh Samui For Using Fake Credit Cards | Samui Times

Police have busted a Russian man on Koh Samui for allegedly using fake credit cards for purchases.

Vadim Valeev, aged 35, was found to be in possession of 8 fake credit cards and a credit card skimming device after a bank employee alerted police to multiple instances of credit card usage irregularities at a pharmacy on the island.

On Friday evening, the suspect was spotted trying to leave for Phuket at Don Sak pier where police then searched his car, finding the illegal products.

The Russian man claimed some of the cards belonged to him and his wife, and some belonged to other card holders. He told police the reader belonged to a friend he identified only as Atom. However, police weren’t convinced as evidence showed it was only him who had used the cards.

Vadim was charged with possession of fake credit cards and was handed over to Don Sak police for further legal action.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times