Russian Busted On Koh Samui For Using Fake Credit Cards | Samui Times

Fraud in Thailand
Russian Busted On Koh Samui For Using Fake Credit Cards
Police have busted a Russian man on Koh Samui for allegedly using fake credit cards for purchases.
Vadim Valeev, aged 35, was found to be in possession of 8 fake credit cards and a credit card skimming device after a bank employee alerted police to multiple instances of credit card usage irregularities at a pharmacy on the island.
On Friday evening, the suspect was spotted trying to leave for Phuket at Don Sak pier where police then searched his car, finding the illegal products.
The Russian man claimed some of the cards belonged to him and his wife, and some belonged to other card holders. He told police the reader belonged to a friend he identified only as Atom. However, police weren’t convinced as evidence showed it was only him who had used the cards.
Vadim was charged with possession of fake credit cards and was handed over to Don Sak police for further legal action.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Police Squash Major Hat Yai Drug Smuggling Operation
Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists
Domestic Airlines Done With Social Distancing
Partial Solar Eclipse Visible Today On Koh Samui
Baby Elephants Electrocuted To Death By Orchard Fence
Russian Busted On Koh Samui For Using Fake Credit Cards
Thailand Is Policing Illegal Border Crossings
Poll Indicates Thais Want New PPRP Party Leader
Thousands Of Thai Workers Approved To Return To Taiwan
Unemployed Teacher Caught With Child Porn
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
International Flights May Resume In September
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
Majority Of Thais Say Foreign Tourist Arrivals Will Bring Second Virus Wave
Thailand Hotels: Slow Bookings Better Than None
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events3 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login