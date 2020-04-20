Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi | Samui Times

A Russian couple says they’ve been staying in a cave in Krabi. While waiting for the Covid 19 crisis in Thailand to pass over, so they can to return to their home country.

The Russian couple was staying in a tent inside the entrance to the cave in Tonsai Bay, Krabi.

Authorities learned from locals about the Russian Couple, both about 30 years old, who had found shelter in the local cave.

The married couple was invited to the Ao Nang Tourist Police Station to investigate their circumstances.

The tourists told the police that they had come to visit Railay Beach as part of their holiday in Thailand. It’s been more than two months since they arrived.

The couple visited the police station last month to file a complaint after their drone and camera had been stolen.

The police were unable to track down their belongings.

Around the beginning of April, the new safety measures shut down hotels in and around Krabi.

They told the police that they had nowhere to go and that they didn’t know anyone in the city. They had to find their own means of survival before the situation got better.

The pair discovered a cave in Tonsai Bay, set up a tent inside, and say they’ve been staying there ever since.

Officials escorted the pair to a private hospital in Ao Nang for a welfare check-up. Both were confirmed to be healthy with no fever or symptoms of Covid-19.

The couple said they couldn’t go back to Russia until the local outbreak situation got better.

Officials then handed the couple over to one of the four hotels in Krabi that are permitted to remain open to help foreigners stranded in the area.

The Russian Embassy in Thailand has also been informed to the couple for more help and to keep them up to date with the changes in the situation.

SOURCE: Sanook.com