Russian Man In Phuket Arrested For Selling Fraudulent Tours | Samui Times

A Russian man in Phuket has been arrested in connection with the suspected illegal selling of tourist packages to his follow Russian nationals, which cost the tour company he worked for more than 100,000 baht in lost income.

Leonid Iuraovskii, 35, was arrested on a Wednesday morning in front of a condominium in Tambon Patong, District of Kathu.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Provincial Court of Phuket on June 5, accusing him of misappropriation, forgery and the use of false documents.

The arrest occurred after the Royal Palace tour company representative filed a complaint with the Patong police. It accused Mr Iuraovskii of fraudulently selling Royal Palace tour packages to Russian customers and giving them false vouchers on payment.

The complainant claimed that the documentation was false and that his action caused approximately 104,500 Baht to the tour company for damages.

The arrest team was headed by Pol Maj Suchart Chomphusaeng, chief of police investigations in Patong.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post