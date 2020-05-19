Russians In Phuket Fly Home In Masses | Samui Times

With a warm farewell by the airport director, Thani Chuangchu, staff and immigration police, 235 Russians boarded flights home Monday night after being stranded on Phuket island due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Russians left after viewing signs that said in Russian “До скорой встречи!”, which means “See you soon!”.

They departed at 5.30pm on Rossiya Airlines Flight FV 6690, a special flight arranged for them with the help of the Foreign Ministry.

