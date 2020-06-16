Salmon Believed To Not Contain Covid-19 Virus | Samui Times

After news reports said cutting boards for imported salmon contained the Covid-19 virus, Thailand’s Disease Control Department has stated it is not believed to be true.

Deputy director-general Dr Thanarak Palipat stated that although they haven’t studied the case in detail, they believe the fish cannot be contaminated with the virus.

Sellers from Beijing’s Xinfadi Market-the recent source of a Covid-19 resurgence in China contracted the virus from cutting boards. Dr. Thanarak said that the department has never recommended eating raw meat because of its potential to be contaminated with germs.

“We always emphasised that people eat hot, cooked food and use a serving spoon while eating,” he added. “We also advise that vegetables and fruits be washed before they are eaten.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand