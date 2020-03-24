News
Samui Covid-19 update
Samui authorities have conducted a meeting with Samui Hospital and met with Surat Thani Province officials to issue precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus.
“They would like to inform the people in the Koh Samui District, travelling from Bangkok and its bordering provinces (Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom) to report to the water officer house at Saranasuksan from March 22 onward for a full briefing.”
There, locals will be notified about the latest procedures and safety guidelines. Rules to be strictly followed include…
- All patients who come to Samui hospital must have basic screening services at the ‘outpatient building’ entrance, before receiving any services in the hospital
- 1 patient can have only to have 1 visitor at a time
- Please try and use mobile phone or online video call, instead of visiting the hospital
- Separate yourself from others in your home for up to 14 days under the supervision of a health worker
- Clearly separate personal housing items and personal bathrooms items
- Do not share utensils or foods with others
- Do not share personal items with others, such as towels, pillows, blankets, glasses, utensils, etc
- Wash your hands frequently, with water and soap for 20 seconds, or 70% alcohol sanitiser
- Avoid intimate conversations with others at a close distance and wear a mask at all times
- If you have a fever together with respiratory symptoms, wear a mask and immediately notify the nearest public health officer
For any additional information, contact the District Public Health Office or the hospital… Samui Hospital Hotline 1669, 1422 or 077 913200
SOURCE: อาคารผู้ป่วยนอก Samui hospital
