Samui Covid-19 update

Samui authorities have conducted a meeting with Samui Hospital and met with Surat Thani Province officials to issue precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus.

“They would like to inform the people in the Koh Samui District, travelling from Bangkok and its bordering provinces (Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom) to report to the water officer house at Saranasuksan from March 22 onward for a full briefing.”

There, locals will be notified about the latest procedures and safety guidelines. Rules to be strictly followed include…

All patients who come to Samui hospital must have basic screening services at the ‘outpatient building’ entrance, before receiving any services in the hospital

1 patient can have only to have 1 visitor at a time

Please try and use mobile phone or online video call, instead of visiting the hospital

Separate yourself from others in your home for up to 14 days under the supervision of a health worker

Clearly separate personal housing items and personal bathrooms items

Do not share utensils or foods with others

Do not share personal items with others, such as towels, pillows, blankets, glasses, utensils, etc

Wash your hands frequently, with water and soap for 20 seconds, or 70% alcohol sanitiser

Avoid intimate conversations with others at a close distance and wear a mask at all times

If you have a fever together with respiratory symptoms, wear a mask and immediately notify the nearest public health officer

For any additional information, contact the District Public Health Office or the hospital… Samui Hospital Hotline 1669, 1422 or 077 913200

SOURCE: อาคารผู้ป่วยนอก Samui hospital