Samui Highlighted For Donation Efforts | Samui Times

Samui Highlighted For Donation Efforts
In a live update, Koh Samui was highlighted by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration for its community effort to feed those with food insecurities.
Yesterday, Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the need for unity by all residing in Thailand. Natapanu reiterated that Covid-19 knows no boundaries and affects everyone worldwide regardless of race or nationality.
He applauded the concerted fight made by many including the Germany and Switzerland food donors on Samui.
Additionally, he reaffirmed the need for social distancing on public transportation and in public areas with the second rollout of the lockdown commencement scheduled for May 17.
📣📣 7 May 2020 — An update from the Thai government regarding #Thailand's #COVID19 situation, reporting from the Center…
Posted by PR Thai Government on Wednesday, 6 May 2020
SOURCE: PR Thai Government
