Samui Elephant Haven pleas for help | Samui Times

Business News
Samui Elephant Haven pleas for help
Mr. Suriya Sala-ngam is the owner and founder of Samui Elephant Haven – a Thai Elephant Care Center, for Elephants that have been abused or ill-treated.
The Thai Elephant Care Center covers approximately 60 rai. Currently, there are 19 elephants under care and 14 cows.
Mr Suriya Sala-ngam told a reporter yesterday, ‘the majority of his elephants are old or been previously been overworked.’ Such as elephants that are used to pull wood in the forest, been abused elephant or have got too old causing them to be deemed useless and left without care.
Samui Elephant Haven would then rescue the neglected elephants and treat them back into good health.
But since the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, The elephant care centre has been severely affected, with little to no income and limited funds, they are now struggling to feed their elephants.
‘Each day, an elephant has to eat around 400 kilograms of food.’
Samui Elephant Haven was originally opened as a learning center for Thai elephant conservation. Previously Samui Elephant Haven received its main revenue from tourists and from philanthropists who visit, learn, study and learn the behaviour of elephants.
Due to the temporary lockdown, there has been no income coming in and this has caused adverse effects on elephant food supplies. In which 19 elephants require about 10 tons of food per day.
Before they were receiving food for the elephants from Phang Nga and Krabi province but the situation of the Covid-19 crisis has caused a widespread food shortage for elephant food.
There are about 70-80 elephants living on Koh Samui, therefore not enough elephant food on the island itself.
This has caused the elephant haven calls upon the people of Koh Samui people to donate elephant food such as bananas or banana trees, coconut trees and watermelons to donate for elephant food.
Elephant food can be donated at Samui Elephant Haven, Within Soi Khao Phra, Village No. 1, Bo Phut Subdistrict, Ko Ko Samui District
If you wish to help by donating food or travel money, to help pay for elephant food. You can contact Mr Suriya Sala-ngam on 09-1838-4341 for further information.
SOURCE:MGR Online
Samui Elephant Haven pleas for help
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
6 workers arrested for escaping Koh Samui during lockdown
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Thailand’s Covid-19 update (April 21)
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Thailand is working on a Covid-19 vaccine
Alcohol ban in Bangkok extended to April 30
PM will decided if its time to ease up on Covid-19 restrictions
Lockdown in Phuket will end from April 30
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
National Flight ban have been prolonged… again
Thailand Covid-19 update
Thai man dies in waste treatment pond while try dodge police checkpoint
Bank bandit scoots off in the rain with 106,000 baht
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Thais Protest after being rejected 5,000 baht stimulus
Thais stranded in Malaysia will soon be able to come home
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login