Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company | Samui Times

Samui Elephant Haven was on the receiving end of some incredible kindness last weekend. With COVID-19 affecting tourism across the globe and over a thousand elephants facing starvation in Thailand, a small group of elephant lovers made a positive change for the largest ethical sanctuary on Koh Samui.

Tipco Foods Donation

Ekaphol Pongstabhon, Managing Director of Tipco Foods PCL, was called and the plight of elephants on Thailand’s second-largest island was heard. With immediate attention, his factory in Prachuap Khiri Khan province was spurred into action to collect the waste from the pineapples that are used to make fruit juice. Over 100 tonnes of pineapple tops and trees were promised over three weeks and more to come in the future.

Local residents came together to welcome the first truckload off the ferry at the Raja Ferry port with intrigued monks and police standing-by to ensure social distancing was practiced and obligatory masks were worn. Volunteers from across the island offered their pick-up trucks and manpower and large trucks and teams of workers were provided by Samui PongPetch.

Samui Elephant Haven provides a sanctuary for 14 rescued elephants and a baby boy. The elephants living here previously endured stressful lives that included logging, elephant riding, street begging, and performing in circus shows.

With that life behind them, these lucky elephants are now free to express their instincts without fear – interacting with each other in beautiful natural surroundings, foraging on native plants, and playing together in their custom-built pools and mud pit.

Visitors to the sanctuary will have a meaningful encounter with these magnificent animals in an environment where they are respected and admired. By visiting Samui Elephant Haven, you are choosing to support an ethical form of elephant tourism that allows elephants to live in nature with peace with dignity.

