In an effort to cut down on long hours by personnel who monitor Covid-19 in Koh Samui, authorities are testing a new app called “Samui Health Pass.”

The app is meant to help manage those who enter the island from the ferries or other transportation systems. Koh Samui Municipality and Samui Tourism Association have partnered to develop the app in a move which they say will cut down on the personnel required to log and track cases with the current system of travelers filling out paperwork.

For those who pass the inbound application system in Koh Samui, they will be required to scan the app’s QR code when departing the island.

Mr. Phanom Wilairat, Permanent Secretary of Koh Samui Municipality, Mr Worasit Phongkham, President of the Samui Tourism Association Koh Samui District Public Health Donsak District Public Health, made the announcement of the new app on March 22.

A trial test of the new app has started today, May 25 and will end on May 31. Authorities say they hope to fix any errors in the app before it is released to the public.

The data on the app will be divided into three colored dots:

Green – those who are not in the risk group

– those who are not in the risk group Yellow- those in the risk group that need to be monitored (body temps above 37.5 degrees Celsius and a Covid-19 rabbit test via nose secretions)

Red- for travelers from high-risk areas which must be thoroughly screened and confined to a hospital for treatment if testing positive for Covid-19

The information of each traveler will be submitted directly to the database of each responsible agency immediately before the traveler arrives in Koh Samui. QR codes have been installed in all channels in and out of Koh Samui, including the piers and at the Samui airport.

In addition to using the Samui Health Pass application to screen people traveling to Koh Samui There is still a form-based screening service to assist elderly and young children.

SOURCE: Naewna