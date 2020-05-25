Coronavirus Infections
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
In an effort to cut down on long hours by personnel who monitor Covid-19 in Koh Samui, authorities are testing a new app called “Samui Health Pass.”
The app is meant to help manage those who enter the island from the ferries or other transportation systems. Koh Samui Municipality and Samui Tourism Association have partnered to develop the app in a move which they say will cut down on the personnel required to log and track cases with the current system of travelers filling out paperwork.
For those who pass the inbound application system in Koh Samui, they will be required to scan the app’s QR code when departing the island.
Mr. Phanom Wilairat, Permanent Secretary of Koh Samui Municipality, Mr Worasit Phongkham, President of the Samui Tourism Association Koh Samui District Public Health Donsak District Public Health, made the announcement of the new app on March 22.
A trial test of the new app has started today, May 25 and will end on May 31. Authorities say they hope to fix any errors in the app before it is released to the public.
The data on the app will be divided into three colored dots:
- Green – those who are not in the risk group
- Yellow- those in the risk group that need to be monitored (body temps above 37.5 degrees Celsius and a Covid-19 rabbit test via nose secretions)
- Red- for travelers from high-risk areas which must be thoroughly screened and confined to a hospital for treatment if testing positive for Covid-19
The information of each traveler will be submitted directly to the database of each responsible agency immediately before the traveler arrives in Koh Samui. QR codes have been installed in all channels in and out of Koh Samui, including the piers and at the Samui airport.
In addition to using the Samui Health Pass application to screen people traveling to Koh Samui There is still a form-based screening service to assist elderly and young children.
SOURCE: NaewnaStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thailand’s Covid-19 Vaccine Looking To Start Human Testing Soon
Weather Warnings for Andaman Coast
Ancient Cave Murals Discovered in West Thailand
Thailand Monitoring US-China Conflict
Beware Of Fake Thai Chana Apps Stealing Information
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
2 New Cases, 1 Death-Thailand Covid-19 Update-May 25
Covid-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers Get Help From Airbnb Partnership
Horses’ Return Expected For Hua Hin Beaches
CCSA Announce More Re-openings, But Bar And Clubs Will Remain Closed
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
Storms To Hit Nationwide Today
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login