Samui Resident Petitions Government To Help Elephants | Samui Times

Breaking News
Samui Resident Petitions Government To Help Elephants
A Samui resident expat has presented Thailand’s government with a petition to help thousands of elephants who are starving after Covid-19 left the economy in shambles.
Susan Field, a British citizen living in Koh Samui, presented the petition yesterday featuring almost 65,000 signatures. The closure of elephant camps and tourist attraction in the northeast region has left thousands of elephants without food. Some have marched back to their hometowns, where their arrivals have reportedly caused more problems than they have resolved.
“The future for elephants in Thailand looks extremely grim. In order to make a few baht, the mahouts may take their elephants back to begging in the streets or other cruel and degrading activities. Do these magnificent animals, your national symbol, deserve this? I don’t believe they do,” said Fields.
When this horrific and hopeless situation deteriorates further and elephants continue to die of malnutrition, Field predicts that the tourist sector in Thailand would be highly adverse and pessimistic.
The order has 2 basic criteria:
- In this crucial moment, in particular, urgent and daily financial assistance to ensure these elephants, their mahouts and families provide food and shelter.
- Consider implementing a regulation to preserve and protect elephants.
“I respectfully ask you to use your influence – and your hearts – to demonstrate your reverence for the elephant, your national symbol. Please do not leave them starving and suffering”.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
