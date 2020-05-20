Samut Prakan Security Guard Stabbed To Death | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Samut Prakan Security Guard Stabbed To Death
A security guard has died following a dispute over car parking. The guard, Sathaporn Thong-In, 37 years old, told a female motorbike taxi that she could not park where she would block the entrance of a building in Samut Prakan-an area just south of Bangkok.
The suspects, 66 year old Phayao Senarak, and her husband Than, aged 73, both motorcycle taxi drivers, told officers that Than had called his wife Phayao earlier that day, saying that he’d been involved in a minor accident with a car.
The car was in front of the building where the security guard worked. Than asked his wife to bring the motorcycle’s registration documents in order to clear the matter with the insurance company.
When Phayao arrived at the building Sathaporn, who worked as a security guard, told her she couldn’t park there as it would block the entrance to the building, leading to a violent fight. Phayao told officers Sathaporn tried to hit her with a piece of wood and she defended herself with the knife.
She said she used the knife without looking at the victim as her husband was trying to stop the fight.
The suspects waited for police at the scene of the crime. Phayao reportedly handed over the bloody knife that she had used to stab the victim to police.
The victim was found lying in a pool of blood at 10am today and had a stab wound on the left side of his chest.
Police charged the couple with assault and manslaughter.
