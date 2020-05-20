Connect with us

Bangkok News

Samut Prakan Security Guard Stabbed To Death

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Samut Prakan Security Guard Stabbed To Death | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

A security guard has died following a dispute over car parking. The guard, Sathaporn Thong-In, 37 years old, told a female motorbike taxi that she could not park where she would block the entrance of a building in Samut Prakan-an area just south of Bangkok.

The suspects, 66 year old Phayao Senarak, and her husband Than, aged 73, both motorcycle taxi drivers, told officers that Than had called his wife Phayao earlier that day, saying that he’d been involved in a minor accident with a car.

The car was in front of the building where the security guard worked. Than asked his wife to bring the motorcycle’s registration documents in order to clear the matter with the insurance company.

Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan | News by The Thaiger

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

When Phayao arrived at the building Sathaporn, who worked as a security guard, told her she couldn’t park there as it would block the entrance to the building, leading to a violent fight. Phayao told officers Sathaporn tried to hit her with a piece of wood and she defended herself with the knife.

She said she used the knife without looking at the victim as her husband was trying to stop the fight.

The suspects waited for police at the scene of the crime. Phayao reportedly handed over the bloody knife that she had used to stab the victim to police.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood at 10am today and had a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

Police charged the couple with assault and manslaughter. 

SOURCE: The Thaiger
Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending