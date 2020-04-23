Santiburi has been awarded the 2020 Green Hotel Certification | Samui Times

Business News
Santiburi has been awarded the 2020 Green Hotel Certification
Santiburi Resort in Koh Samui has been certified as a green hotel in 2020 and recognized as a carbon-neutral resort.
The high-end, accomplished beachfront retreat, has won awards reflect its strong and long-lasting dedication to the environment.
Santiburi was awarded the 2020 Green Hotel Certification by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion of Thailand – an agency of the Bureau of Public Participation Promotion.
As a 2020 Green Hotel, it is known as a sustainable resort that has managed to increase the use of resources and the energy of the property and to enhance the quality of all its facilities in order to make them more environmentally friendly.
It was already approved by the Thai Greenhouse Gas Management Organization at the end of 2019 to which the amount of carbon it emits and effectively offset the remainder.
The certification program was established in partnership with VGreen, an environmental education program at Kasetsart University.
The resort runs a robust environmental program, including wastewater treatment, energy conservation, waste control, organic farming, recycling and replacing all pesticides, plastics and other hazardous materials with green alternatives, including a natural salt cleaning system for its private pool villas. The resort has also educated its staff in all areas of eco-friendly activity and works with responsible local suppliers who share its values.
“The Santiburi team has been working hard to achieve this status for many years by implementing a range of important measures to minimize our carbon footprint, minimize our energy usage and protect our environment. These new accolades are a recognition of our ongoing efforts, “said Sabine Lamberts, Managing Director of Santiburi.
SOURCE: TravelDailyMedia
