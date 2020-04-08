“Save the parents” campaign announced to deter those living away from home to stay away | Samui Times

National News
“Save the parents” campaign announced to deter those living away from home to stay away
Normally, this time of year in Thailand is all about spending time with family and loved ones and celebrating the Thai new year with optimism and fun, as the nation showers each other with water and blessing.
Unfortunately, due to the global crisis affecting the nation, for the first time ever, the Thai new year (Songkran) has been postponed.
Even though Songkran has been postponed for the foreseeable future, the Department of Health is now also requesting for the younger generation to avoid visiting their parents and elderly members of the family during this time. This is for their own safety, to protect those more vulnerable (such as the elderly) from infection.
“We want to make sure that during Songkran, senior citizens are safe from Covid-19 transmission. So young people, who represent the country’s largest disease carrier group, should participate in the ‘Save Parents’ campaign, keeping them free from the deadly disease.”
This Week, secretary-general of the Department of Health, Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, launched the ‘save the parents’ campaign to correspond with the Songkran festival, which usually starts from this week until next week – the official date of the Thai New Year is April 13.
Although the government has cancelled the national holidays and world’s largest annual water fight, Panpimol says…
“…some people are still expected to try to return home and visit their parents, despite recently imposed travel restrictions, adding some might even defy the water splashing ban.”
“Those who live with elderly family members should avoid physical contact, especially hugging and must also avoid splashing water on them.”
According to the Thai ministry, the risk of the Coivd-19 infection rises with age. The mortality rate for patients aged 60-69 is 0.7%. That figure rises exponentially to 10.5% for those aged 70-79, and 16.7% for those 80 and above.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
