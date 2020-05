SCB re-opens 292 stores nationwide | Samui Times

Today, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) reopened 292 out of a total of 322 branches in markets and department stores nationwide

On Tuesday (May 5), it will also reopen 578 out of its total 586 standalone branches.

SCB said the reopening has complied strictly with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

SOURCE:The Nation

