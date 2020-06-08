School Teacher Accused Of Child Abuse | Samui Times

A school teacher in northeastern Thailand has been arrested for the alleged child abuse of his 13-year-old niece who lived with him and his wife.

The 52-year-old male school teacher was taken into custody in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province where its provincial court approved an arrest warrant on Thursday. The teacher’s name and the school’s have been withheld to protect the child.

Police said the school teacher has denied the charge and was taken to the provincial court where police applied to detain him for child abuse.

This is the fourth case of alleged child abuse of a student involving teachers this month in Thailand. Child rights activists have reportedly begun a campaign to protect students from predator teachers.

SOURCE: MGR Online