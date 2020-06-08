Schools Planned To Help Ex-convicts Get Hired | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Schools Planned To Help Ex-convicts Get Hired
In an effort to keep former prisoners from returning to jail and remaining jobless, Thailand’s Minister of Justice is planning to send ex-convicts to school.
The hopes are to give them skillsets that can be used in the workforce which would give them the opportunity to be employed.
After a meeting with a steering committee on human rights affairs on Sunday, Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin said the ministry wants to establish these skill development centres to promote employment of former prisoners.
The ministry had proposed the project to the Ministry of Finance and asked it to provide double tax deductions for two years for companies to hire former prisoners.
“We do not want to build more jails,” Mr Somsak said.
“But if we have to, the new prisons will be ‘soft’ prisons which are cheaper to build. They will also serve as places where we develop skills for inmates.”
As Bangkok’s Bang Khwang prison, famously dubbed “The Bangkok Hilton” received criticism from human rights groups, the ministry said they are improving prisons nationwide to provide sufficient space or 1.2 square metres for each inmate in respect of human rights.
The minister said that prisoners must acquire skillsets to work before their release.
The government has also reportedly declared human rights as a national agenda and the launch of a national action plan on business and human rights for the first time in Asia.
The meeting suggested the ministry work with government and private organisations to develop work skills for inmates during and after imprisonment to help their reintegration into society.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
