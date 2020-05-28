Shooting At Thai Radio Station Leaves 3 Dead | Samui Times

A staff member at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand radio station has allegedly been arrested after killing three people and injuring one after an alleged conflict at the station.

The gunman, Win Sonsuk, was a transmitter engineer at the radio station in Phitsanulok, northern Thailand.

One of the dead people is the director of the radio station. Another was a senior technician.

Police say Sonsuk was waiting for police when they arrived at the crime scene. He was carrying two guns at the time of the shooting.

Source: The Thaiger