Connect with us

Regional News

Shooting At Thai Radio Station Leaves 3 Dead

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Shooting At Thai Radio Station Leaves 3 Dead | Samui Times
Photo: Thai PBS
    • follow us in feedly

A staff member at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand radio station has allegedly been arrested after killing three people and injuring one after an alleged conflict at the station.

The gunman, Win Sonsuk, was a transmitter engineer at the radio station in Phitsanulok, northern Thailand.

One of the dead people is the director of the radio station. Another was a senior technician.

Police say Sonsuk was waiting for police when they arrived at the crime scene. He was carrying two guns at the time of the shooting.

 

Source: The Thaiger

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending