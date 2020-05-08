Shopping Mall Scheduled to open on May 17 | Samui Times

After yesterday’s meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, there seems to be a general agreement that shopping malls and department stores will be able to reopen on Sunday, 17 May, as part of the next wave of re-openings.

This would be only if there is no revival of the virus in Thailand between now and then, of course.

“The next stage of relaxation will begin on May 17, unless the number of new Covid-19 cases has increased,” said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesperson.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha addressed the next lot of re-openings with the CSSA yesterday.

The committee will gather details on the plan before the Cabinet meeting next Tuesday and make an announcement next Thursday.

In another suggestion, the CCSA learned from Thai Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, that other countries where the Covid-19 crisis has eased could be excluded from the government’s list of “at risk” disease zones.

China and South Korea will be the first countries to be excluded from the government’s list of hazardous communicable disease zones, despite their control measures and low numbers of new cases over the past month.

The Permanent Secretary for Public Health also said that large retail outlets selling construction materials and furniture “may also be permitted to reopen in the next stage because buildings and houses in several provinces have been destroyed and damaged by natural disasters.”

The CCSA also agreed to maintain strict conditions on Thai repatriates and efforts to curb any gatherings of people, which have been the main factors in Covid-19 infections in Thailand’s past two months experience with Covid-19.

“Most local cases of infection in the country came from infected returnees and people in close contact with them.”

Dr. Taweesilp confirmed three new cases for Thailand yesterday – one new case was a 59-year-old Thai housewife in Yala, southern Thailand. The two were Thai men, 46 and 51, who had returned from Kazakhstan.

