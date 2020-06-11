Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani | Samui Times

Breaking News
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Fishermen just off the coast of Phunphin in Surat Thani have apparently been at war over cockles for some time now, as many claim to control of parts of the Gulf of Thailand. Although, non of them legally have any authority.
Recently, like something from an action-film scene, 29-year-old, Santi Nuansaen, got on his jet ski and started firing shots into the air as around 300 fishermen attempted to sweep up his ‘illegal’ shellfish farm.
Nuansaen had invested 2.2 million baht on cockles to invest in his breeding farm. He fired his gun yesterday at the raiders.
The police have since charged him with using a firearm in a public place. Nuansaen also lodged a complaint against the intruding fishermen.
Despite the fact, it is illegal to run private farms in public waters, hundreds of fishermen have managed to get away with it, as many fishermen have construct raised huts in the sea to keep a watchful eye on intruders on their cockle breeding farms.
In Surat Thani, there are around 1,000 of these huts, of which 80 are in Phunphin.
The governor of Surat Thani says that the sea is open to the public for about 5 kilometres off the coast and that small-scale fishermen can catch cockles.
The Royal Thai Navy aims to destroy the illegal cockle farms by destroying the huts and walls, but some fishermen are seeking extra time to remove their belongings as they have invested a lot in the ‘illegal’ business.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post | The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Thai Doc Slams WHO On Cloth Mask About-Face
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11)
Baht Surges Highest In One Year
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Anti-Corruption Appointment Spurs Controversy
Famous Thai Actor Dies
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login