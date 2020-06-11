Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani | Samui Times

Fishermen just off the coast of Phunphin in Surat Thani have apparently been at war over cockles for some time now, as many claim to control of parts of the Gulf of Thailand. Although, non of them legally have any authority.

Recently, like something from an action-film scene, 29-year-old, Santi Nuansaen, got on his jet ski and started firing shots into the air as around 300 fishermen attempted to sweep up his ‘illegal’ shellfish farm.

Nuansaen had invested 2.2 million baht on cockles to invest in his breeding farm. He fired his gun yesterday at the raiders.

The police have since charged him with using a firearm in a public place. Nuansaen also lodged a complaint against the intruding fishermen.

Despite the fact, it is illegal to run private farms in public waters, hundreds of fishermen have managed to get away with it, as many fishermen have construct raised huts in the sea to keep a watchful eye on intruders on their cockle breeding farms.

In Surat Thani, there are around 1,000 of these huts, of which 80 are in Phunphin.

The governor of Surat Thani says that the sea is open to the public for about 5 kilometres off the coast and that small-scale fishermen can catch cockles.

The Royal Thai Navy aims to destroy the illegal cockle farms by destroying the huts and walls, but some fishermen are seeking extra time to remove their belongings as they have invested a lot in the ‘illegal’ business.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post | The Thaiger